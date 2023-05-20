2 IAS, 3 HCS officers get posting orders

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 19

The government has issued posting and transfer orders for two IAS and three HCS officers with immediate effect.

Anurag Agarwal, Chief Electoral Officer, Haryana, and Principal Secretary, Elections Department, has been given additional charge of Principal Secretary to Labour Department. Dr Balpreet Singh, Administrator, HSVP, Gurugram, and Additional Director, Urban Estate Gurugram, Additional CEO, Gurugram Metropolitian City Bus Limited, Gurugram has been posted as CEO, Gurugram Metropolitian City Bus Limited, Gurugram.

Mahabir Parsad, CEO, Zila Parishad, Ambala, and CEO, DRDA, Ambala, is Additional Director (Admn), Secondary Education and Special Secretary, Haryana School Education Department and Additional Director (Admn) and Special Secretary, Technical Education vice Satbir Singh who has been posted as Special Secretary, Health and Medical Education and Research Departments.

Dilbag Singh, Joint Transport Commissioner, (Roads Safety) is now SDO (Civil), Indri.