2 IAS, 3 HCS officers shifted

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 6

The Haryana Government has issued posting and transfer orders of two IAS and three HCS officers with immediate effect.

Ajay Singh Tomar, awaiting posting orders, has been posted as Administrator (HQ), Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP), Panchkula. Shantanu Sharma, Deputy Commissioner, Kurukshetra, has been given an additional charge of Deputy Commissioner, Kaithal.

Birendra Singh, Subdivisional Officer (Civil), Brara, has been given the additional charge of City Magistrate, Ambala.

Mukund, City Magistrate, Ambala, has been posted as Subdivisional Officer (Civil), Kalanwali.

Abhay Singh Jangra, Estate Officer, HSVP, Jagadhri, has been posted as Subdivisional Officer (Civil), Dabwali.