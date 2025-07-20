2 IAS, 44 HCS officers transferred

The state government on Sunday issued transfer and posting orders of two IAS officers and 44 HCS officers with immediate effect.

Deepak Babulal Karwa, Additional Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Citizen Resources Information Officer, Kaithal, has been given the charge of District Municipal Commissioner Kaithal in addition to his present duty.

Nisha, Additional Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Citizen Resources Information Officer, Panchkula and CEO, Shri Mata Mansa Devi Shrine Board, Panchkula, has been given the additional charge of CEO, Zila Parishad, Panchkula, and CEO, DRDA, Panchkula.

Among the HCS officers, Rajiv Prashad, managing director, Cooperative Sugar Mills, Karnal, will serve as secretary, Haryana Vidhan Sabha. This is probably the first time an HCS officer has been given this charge.

Meanwhile, the government has effected a reshuffle of HCS officers.