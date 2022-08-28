2 IAS officers transferred

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 27

The Haryana Government today issued the posting and transfer orders of two IAS officers with immediate effect.

K Makarand Pandurang, Adviser and Special Secretary, Civil Aviation Department, has been given an additional charge of the Chief Executive Officer, Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Limited, Panchkula.

Krishna Kumar, Administrator, HSVP, Panchkula, has been posted as the Chief Executive Officer, Faridabad Smart City Limited.