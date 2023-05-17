2 IAS, two HCS officers shifted

Chandigarh, May 16
The state government today issued posting and transfer orders of two IAS and two HCS officers with immediate effect. Ramesh Chander Bidhan, Commissioner, Gurugram Division, Gurugram and MD, Haryana Seeds Development Corporation, has been given the additional charge of MD, Haryana Minerals Ltd., New Delhi, in place of Rajeev Ranjan, whose posting orders will be issued later on.
Dr Balpreet Singh, ADC-cum-District Citizen Resources Information Officer, Kaithal has been posted as Administrator, HSVP, Gurugram, and Additional Director, Urban Estate, Gurugram relieving Hitesh Kumar Meena of the said charge. Singh has also given the charge of Additional CEO, Gurugram Metropolitan City Bus Limited against a vacant post.
Rajesh Punia, SDO (Civil), Indri, becomes City Magistrate, Panchkula, against a vacant post. Siddarth Dahiya, City Magistrate, Nuh, will be the new Estate Officer, HSVP Faridabad, and Land Acquisition Officer, Faridabad.
