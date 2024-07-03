2 inmates end life in Nuh jail

Sanjay Yadav

Gurugram, July 2

Two jail inmates allegedly died by suicide in Nuh prison last night. Their bodies were found hanging with ropes in the bathroom of the jail barracks. Both the accused were arrested in different cases registered under the POCSO Act by the Pinangwan police on June 29.

After getting information about their deaths, their kin gathered outside the jail, alleging that they were murdered inside the jail under a criminal conspiracy.

However, the police and the jail administration have rejected the allegations. “Both the inmates died by suicide, but no suicide note was found. The bodies were handed over to the police in the presence of the duty magistrate. The allegations like murder are baseless. Besides, a magisterial probe is underway,” said Bimla, the superintendent of the Nuh district jail, which is located at Salamba village.

The deceased were identified as Narayan (22), a resident of Khalilpur village in Rajasthan’s Alwar district, and Vakeel (23) of Ransika village near Hathin in Palwal district.

Two FIRs under the POCSO Act were registered against Narayan and two others; and Vakeel and three others at the Pinangwan police station on April 11 and April 21, respectively. Both Vakil and Narayan were arrested on June 29. They were sent to jail after being produced in a Nuh court on June 30.

A senior police officer said postmortem examinations would be conducted in the presence of duty magistrate.

