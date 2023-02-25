2 Kaithal cops release PC-PNDT accused on police bail , suspended

Tribune News Service

Kaithal, February 24

Kaithal Superintendent of Police Maqsood Ahmed has suspended two police officials, including an additional SHO and an investigating officer, for allegedly releasing two accused — arrested under the Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques Act (PC-PNDT) Act — on police bail.

The suspended police officials have been identified as Sub-inspector Raj Kumar and Sub-inspector Satyawan. A departmental inquiry has also been initiated against them.

“Directions have already been given to all police stations not to release persons involved in such cases on police bail, but the additional SHO and the investigating officer violated the directions and released the accused on police bail,” the SP said.

“After the issue came to my notice, an inquiry was conducted by the DSP. On the finding of the report of the DSP, both police officials have been placed under suspension and a departmental inquiry has been initiated against them,” said Ahmed.

As per the information, a team of the Health Department had busted a sex determination racket and arrested two persons, Sandeep and Balbir, last week. The team members handed over the accused to the police, but both were released on police bail.