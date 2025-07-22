DT
Home / Haryana / 2 kanwariyas electrocuted, 2 others killed in road accident in Yamunanagar

2 kanwariyas electrocuted, 2 others killed in road accident in Yamunanagar

The road accident occurred between a motorcycle and a utility vehicle near Khandwa village in the district
Tribune News Service
Yamunanagar, Updated At : 04:34 PM Jul 22, 2025 IST
Two kanwariyas were electrocuted to death and two others were killed in a road accident in Yamunanagar district today.

Kuldeep (40) and Harish (42) — both residents of Gumthala village — were electrocuted when their utility vehicle came in contact with a high tension wire in their village. The incident took place when they, along with 15 other kanwariyas, were about to leave for Haridwar to take kanwar boarding in the utility vehicle.

In another incident, a road accident occurred between a motorcycle and a utility vehicle near Khandwa village in the district. In the accident, motorcycle-borne Devinder and Ajaypal were killed. They were going to Haridwar from Kaithal district of Haryana to take kanwar.

