2 Karnal brothers held in Melbourne for murder

New Delhi, May 9
Two brothers from Haryana have been arrested for stabbing to death a 22-year-old MTech student in Melbourne.
The Victoria Police was sparing with details but admitted that two brothers from Karnal — Abhijeet and Robin Gartan — were arrested for allegedly killing a compatriot, Navjeet Sandhu, who had arrived in Australia on a study visa 18 months back, after his father reportedly sold off part of his land to finance the trip.
It is believed that the parties involved in the incident were known to each other. The police are working to establish the cause of the dispute, which prima facie appears to be related to a dispute over rent.
The Homicide Squad had released details and images of the two men and an image of the vehicle — a stolen Toyota Camry — they were believed to be travelling in, following the crime in a suburb on May 5. It said one man was killed and another got seriously injured in the fight.
“Navjeet’s friend (another Indian student) had asked him to accompany him to his house to pick up his belongings as he had a car. While his friend went inside, Navjeet heard some shouting and saw there was a fight. When he tried to intervene, he was stabbed in the chest with a knife,” his uncle Yashvir told the media.
