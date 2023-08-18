 2 khaps for action against those fanning hate : The Tribune India

  • Haryana
  • 2 khaps for action against those fanning hate

2 khaps for action against those fanning hate

Phogat, Sangwan panchayats smell conspiracy in holding of yatra; want cow vigilante Monu arrested

2 khaps for action against those fanning hate

A khap meeting underway in Charkhi Dadri on Thursday. Tribune photo



Tribune News Service

Deepender Deswal

Hisar, August 17

Attempting to rebuild trust between communities in the wake of recent violence in Nuh, the Phogat and Sangwan khaps today sought action against those trying to spread hatred in Haryana, as they demanded the arrest of Bajrang Dal member and cow vigilante Monu Manesar, one of the accused in the double murder of Junaid and Nasir in Bhiwani district earlier this year.

At separate meetings in Charkhi Dadri district, their members said various khaps in Haryana were united on the issue of restraining elements trying to rake up communal agenda in the state.

Phogat khap panchayat chief Balwant Numbardar, who presided over the event on the Swami Dayal Dham campus, said Monu Manesar must be arrested for the murder of the two youths. He said organising the Brij Mandal Yatra in Nuh, which triggered violence last month, seemed to be a conspiracy to create a rift between Hindus and Muslims, which must be condemned.

“We stand by all communities, especially minorities, and will not let any wrong happen to them. The violence that occurred in Nuh and Gurugram must be condemned,” he added. Representatives of khaps, farmers’ bodies, castes and communities, attended the meeting.

Presiding over Sangwan khap panchayat at Sangu Dham in Kheri Boora village, secretary Nar Singh expressed anger over the violence and said nobody should be allowed to disturb communal harmony.

The government must take stringent action against those creating communal tensions, he said, adding if the government failed to rein in such elements, the khaps would oppose the dispensation.

#Hisar #Nuh

