2 kids die under suspicious circumstances

Tribune News Service

Panipat, June 29

Two children have reportedly died under suspicious circumstances in Mayapuri Colony of Sonepat city. The actual cause of death is not clear so far, but prima facie the cause of death seemed to be food poisoning.

The deceased have been identified as seven-year-old Hema and five-year-old Tarun of Thana Khurd village.

As per information, Bhupender, father of the victims, was living at Mayapuri in the West Ram Nagar area of the city along with his wife and three children. His wife Pooja gave noodles and chapatis to children and they ate chowmein in the evening from a rehri. At around 1 am, Hema and Tarun started complaining of stomachache.

They were rushed to the General Hospital, where doctors referred them to a bigger hospital. The family took them to a private hospital, where, again, they were referrred to another hospital.

They took him to the General Hospital again, but the doctors declared the children dead.

The police reached the hospital and took the bodies in their custody. A food safety officer has begun a probe into the matter.