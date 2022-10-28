2 killed, 20 injured as tourist bus rams into heavy vehicle in Karnal

Chandigarh, October 28
Two people were killed and over 20 injured when a tourist bus on its way from J-K to Delhi rammed into another heavy vehicle in Haryana’s Karnal on Friday, police said.
The bus was carrying about 40 passengers, a police official from the Sector 4 police post in Karnal said. The dead included the bus driver.
"The accident took place when a tyre of a trawler burst and the bus rammed into it," he said.
The front cabin of the air-conditioned bus was badly damaged in the accident, he said, adding the passengers had to be brought down from the bus window and the vehicle's rear portion.
The dead bus driver belonged to Jammu, he said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Jaishankar calls on UNSC to complete 'unfinished task' of prosecuting 26/11 masterminds
China has blocked India-US proposal to proscribe 4 Pakistan-...
PM Modi moots idea of 'one nation, one uniform' for police
Addressing a ‘Chintan Shivir’ of state home ministers, Modi ...
‘Let the good times roll’: Billionaire Elon Musk tweets on first morning as new Twitter boss
Musk, a self-styled 'free speech absolutist', has been criti...
Will deregulate uplinking of satellite TV channels within a month: Government
Of 898 TV channels broadcast in country, 532 use foreign sat...
'Men were let in by cops, they stole bra, paraded it': Student shares horrifying memories of men barging into Miranda House during Diwali fest on Instagram
Men acted aggressively and made objectionable remarks, alleg...