2 killed, 5 hurt in road mishap

PTI

Gurugram, August 19

Two women were killed and five people, including a child, injured after a speeding truck hit their car on the Karawal-Sohna road here, the police said on Saturday. The accident occurred late on Friday. The women died in hospital while the injured are undergoing treatment at a private healthcare facility in Gurugram.

The truck driver fled with his vehicle after the accident. Inderpal, a resident of Dohla village near Sohna, said in his police complaint that the accident occurred near the Karanki turn at 7.30 pm on Friday when they were returning in their car from Bhadak village in UP’s Aligarh district.

There were seven people, including a one-and-a-half-year old child, in the car at that time. “A speeding truck hit and dragged our car for 50 metres near the Karanki turn. The truck driver fled with his vehicle,” the complainant said. A police team reached the spot and rushed the injured to the Civil Hospital in Sohna where one woman was declared dead. The others were referred to a private hospital where another woman died during treatment, according to the complaint.

#Gurugram