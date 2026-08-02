DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM CWG 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Haryana / 2 killed after being run over by train in Kurukshetra

2 killed after being run over by train in Kurukshetra

Man and woman die on Shahabad railway bridge; victims yet to be identified

article_Author
Nitish Sharma
Tribune News Service
Kurukshetra, Updated At : 08:12 PM Aug 02, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Image used for representational purpose only. Image credit/iStock
Advertisement

A man and a woman were killed after being run over by a train on a railway bridge over the Markanda River in Shahabad area of Kurukshetra on Sunday afternoon.

Advertisement

The victims, who were yet to be identified, were reportedly hit by the Nagpur-Amritsar Express (22125) around 2.20 pm on the up line. Some parts of the bodies fell on the Markanda riverbed, following which devotees visiting the nearby Markanda Temple gathered at the spot.

Advertisement

On receiving information, Government Railway Police (GRP) personnel reached the site and shifted the bodies to the Lok Nayak Jai Parkash District Civil Hospital, Kurukshetra. No identification documents were recovered from the spot.

Advertisement

GRP Kurukshetra ASI Gurdev Singh said the train driver informed the Station Master at Shahabad Railway Station about the incident, following which the police reached the spot.

“The faces of both victims were badly damaged and they are yet to be identified. The man appears to be around 30 years old, while the woman is in her late 20s,” he said.

Advertisement

The bodies have been kept at the civil hospital for 72 hours for identification. If they remain unidentified, the police will proceed with the cremation as per rules.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts