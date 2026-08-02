2 killed after being run over by train in Kurukshetra

A man and a woman were killed after being run over by a train on a railway bridge over the Markanda River in Shahabad area of Kurukshetra on Sunday afternoon.

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The victims, who were yet to be identified, were reportedly hit by the Nagpur-Amritsar Express (22125) around 2.20 pm on the up line. Some parts of the bodies fell on the Markanda riverbed, following which devotees visiting the nearby Markanda Temple gathered at the spot.

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On receiving information, Government Railway Police (GRP) personnel reached the site and shifted the bodies to the Lok Nayak Jai Parkash District Civil Hospital, Kurukshetra. No identification documents were recovered from the spot.

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GRP Kurukshetra ASI Gurdev Singh said the train driver informed the Station Master at Shahabad Railway Station about the incident, following which the police reached the spot.

“The faces of both victims were badly damaged and they are yet to be identified. The man appears to be around 30 years old, while the woman is in her late 20s,” he said.

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The bodies have been kept at the civil hospital for 72 hours for identification. If they remain unidentified, the police will proceed with the cremation as per rules.