2 killed as SUV collides with truck in Ambala

Tribune News Service

Ambala, January 16

Two persons were killed while three sustained injuries after the SUV they were travelling in collided with a stationary truck on Ambala-Jagadhri Road near Tepla village on NH 444-A on Monday.

The deceased were identified as Poonam (37) and her son Akul (13), while the injured were identified as her husband Kapil, mother-in-law Shashi and daughter Arna, all residents of Yamunanagar.

The victims were on their way after attending a marriage function in Ludhiana.

In his complaint, Kapil Agarwal stated that he along with his wife Poonam, daughter Arna (12), son Akul (13), mother Shashi were on their way back to Yamunanagar. As they reached near Tepla village, a container truck was parked on the roadside without any indicator or signal. Due to foggy conditions, Kapil couldn’t spot the stationary vehicle and the SUV rammed into its side. The injured were rushed to Civil Hospital Ambala Cantonment where Poonam and Akul were declared dead.