2 killed as SUV rams into bike in Gurugram

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, December 18

Two persons were killed while five others, including two women were critically injured, after an SUV rammed into a bike on the Rajiv Chowk underpass here on Sunday evening.

According to the police, the deceased have been identified as bike rider Suresh Chand (45) and Vipin Yadav (28), the SUV owner.

The deceased’s bodies were handed over to the kin while the injured are undergoing treatment.

According to the police, the accident took place around 7.30 pm when the SUV driver lost control of his vehicle, crossed the divider and collided with the bike coming from the opposite direction.

Chand died on the spot while Yadav succumbed to his injuries in the hospital today. Meanwhile, the injured car passengers were taken to the hospital for treatment. Following this, an FIR was registered under relevant sections of the IPC on the complaint of Chand’s nephew.

ACP (Crime) Varun Dahiya said the accident was caused by over-speeding. An invesitgation is underway, he added.

