2 killed as truck hits car

Karnal, January 17
Two friends were killed and another was injured as the ill-fated car they were travelling in was hit by a truck near Manjura village on Monday night. The deceased have been identified as Rajat (24) of Hathlana village in Karnal district and Sahil (19) of Kaul village in Kaithal district. Sandeep of Hathlana village received injuries and is undergoing treatment, said the family members.
Rajat along with his friend Sahil and cousin Sandeep were going to attend a marriage in Nissing and when they reached Manjura village, a truck hit their car. “We have registered a case against the truck driver ,” said the Nissing SHO.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
BSF seizes Chinese weapons dropped by Pakistani drone along international border in Punjab’s Gurdaspur
4 China-made pistols, 8 magazines and 47 bullets seized
US is trying its best to eliminate visa wait times in India, says official
Deputy Assistant Secretary for Visa Services, Julie Stufft, ...
JP Nadda to lead BJP in 2024 poll
Gets extension as party president
Poet Wasim Barelvi injured in road accident
The 82-year-old is out of danger and is being treated at BLK...