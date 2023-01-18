2 killed as truck hits car

Tribune News Service

Karnal, January 17

Two friends were killed and another was injured as the ill-fated car they were travelling in was hit by a truck near Manjura village on Monday night. The deceased have been identified as Rajat (24) of Hathlana village in Karnal district and Sahil (19) of Kaul village in Kaithal district. Sandeep of Hathlana village received injuries and is undergoing treatment, said the family members.

Rajat along with his friend Sahil and cousin Sandeep were going to attend a marriage in Nissing and when they reached Manjura village, a truck hit their car. “We have registered a case against the truck driver ,” said the Nissing SHO.