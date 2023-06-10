2 killed by speeding car in Kurukshetra

Kurukshetra, June 9
Two men were killed after a speeding car hit them near Murtzapur village in Pehowa on Friday. The deceased were identified as Jagjeet Singh of Kurukshetra and Kulwinder Singh of Kaithal.
Vikramjeet Singh, a resident of Pehowa, in his complaint said his father-in-law Kulwinder Singh along with Jagjeet Singh used to work for a private company and they both were on night duty last night. Around 4 am, they were standing on the road while draining out a water tanker when a speeding car hit them. They died on the spot.
The car driver managed to flee leaving his vehicle behind. A case was registered at the Pehowa police station. SHO Jagdish Chand said the bodies had been handed over to the families after post-mortem examination.
