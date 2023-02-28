2 killed in road accident

Tribune News Service

Karnal, February 27

Two persons were killed after an SUV hit a motorcycle near Kheri Sarafali village in the district on Sunday night. The deceased have been identified as Ram Kumar (55) of Sudkain Khurd village and Om Prakash (32) of Dumarkha village in Jind district. After the accident, they were rushed to a hospital, where they were declared brought dead.

“A case has been registered against the SUV driver. The bodies have been handed over to the kin of the deceased after the autopsy. The investigation is underway,” said Baljeet Singh, SHO Assandh.