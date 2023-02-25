2 killed in road accident in Haryana's Nuh

PTI

Nuh, February 25

A 16-year-old girl and a man were killed and a woman was injured when a pickup jeep ran them over near Thekri village on the Delhi-Alwar highway here, police said.

The driver of the jeep fled the spot after the accident. An FIR has been registered at Ferozpur Jhirka police station, they said on Friday.

Mubarik (40) and Tafsira (16), both residents of Mallhaka village in Nuh district's Punhana block, were killed in the accident, police said, adding that the injured woman had been identified as Varisa, the girl's mother.

They said Mubarik along with his friend's wife Varisa and her daughter Tafsira were going towards Firozpur Jhirka on his motorcycle.

When they stopped near Thekri village on the highway to meet a relative, they were run over by the pickup jeep, police said.

Mubarik died on the spot while Tafsira, who was taken to a hospital, succumbed to her injuries, they said.

"An FIR has been registered and we have handed over the bodies to the families after the post-mortem. The driver of the pickup jeep will be nabbed soon," said Sub Inspector Sunil Kumar, the investigating officer in the case.