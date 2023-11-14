2 killed in three accidents

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, November 13

Two men were killed while three others, including two traffic police officials, were injured in three different road accidents.

Three FIRs were registered at the Manesar, Bilaspur and Sector 40 police stations.

According to the police, a pedestrian was killed when a speeding car hit him while he was crossing the KMP Expressway near Bilaspur on Sunday afternoon. The deceased has been identified as Lakhan Singh (34) of Lalitpur in Uttar Pradesh.

In a complaint filed by his wife Anshul, she said both of them had gone out in search of work when the mishap took place. She said after hitting Lakhan, the car collided with the divider, following which the driver fled away. Lakhan, who was critically injured, was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

The police has registered an FIR against the unidentified car driver and seized the vehicle.

In another accident, a speeding car hit a bike near Signature Tower on Saturday, killing the rider on the spot. An FIR was registered at the Sector 40 police station. The deceased, who was identified as Anil Singh (32) of Reeva in Madhya Pradesh, was working as a supervisor in a private security agency.

The incident took place around 8 pm on Saturday when the victim, who was returning from work on his bike, was hit by a car, leaving him critically injured. He was rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead. On the complaint of the deceased’s cousin Prakash, an FIR was registered against the car

driver.

In the third accident, two traffic police officials and an auto driver were injured after a Rajasthan Roadways bus rammed into an autorickshaw on the Delhi-Jaipur highway on Sunday.

In a complaint filed by a traffic police official, Deepak, the incident took place around 7 am on Sunday near the National Security Guard camp in Manesar when he and another official Sanjay Kumar were travelling in an autorickshaw.

“A Rajasthan Roadways bus coming from behind hit the vehicle. The bus driver managed to flee from the spot and the police rushed us to hospital,” the complainant said.

The police have registered an FIR against the bus driver at the Manesar police station, and have seized the bus.

