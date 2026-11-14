2 lakh children compete across Haryana, 381 state-level winners honoured on Children’s Day

Around two lakh children from across Haryana participated in competitions organised by the Haryana State Council for Child Welfare this year, with 381 state-level winners honoured at a Children’s Day function in Panchkula on Friday.

Suman Saini, Vice-President of the Council, presented awards to the winners at the state-level Children’s Day celebration and award distribution ceremony held at Tau Devi Lal Sports Stadium, Sector 3.

Emphasising the need to recognise individual abilities, Suman Saini said every child had a unique talent that needed to be identified, nurtured and provided the right opportunities to flourish. She said children’s development should go beyond academic performance, with equal emphasis on creativity, discipline, confidence, values and social responsibility.

She said the two lakh participants had showcased their abilities through competitions organised in 19 categories at district, divisional and state levels. Children were divided into four groups according to their age and educational levels to provide them opportunities suited to their abilities.

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Suman Saini said Children’s Day was also an occasion to reaffirm society’s responsibility towards children’s rights, education, safety, health and overall development. She encouraged the participants to dream big, work hard and not be discouraged by failure, adding that participation, learning and confidence-building were as important as winning awards.

She said today’s children would play a crucial role in realising the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047, and the country’s future would depend on the education, values and opportunities provided to them.

Highlighting the Council’s work, she said it had been working for children’s welfare, protection and holistic development since 1971. It currently operates 23 Bal Bhavans and 24 Mini Bal Bhavans across Haryana, providing platforms for children to develop their knowledge, skills and creative abilities.

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She said the Haryana Government, under Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, was according priority to children’s education, health, safety and overall development, with special emphasis on girls’ education and empowerment.

Earlier, Suman Saini visited stalls showcasing the Council’s programmes and schemes.

Meena Kamboj, Honorary General Secretary of the Council, said its centres offered computer training, tailoring and embroidery, beauty care courses, library facilities, crèche and day-care services and talent search programmes. The Council also implemented welfare initiatives for the protection and rehabilitation of orphaned and underprivileged children.

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Deputy Commissioner Satpal Sharma, SDM Kalka Sanyam Garg, Mayor Shyam Lal Bansal, Haryana Scheduled Castes Commission Chairperson Banto Kataria and other officials and dignitaries attended the event.