2 lakh posts vacant, joblessness rate 8.8% in Haryana

Tribune News Service

Bhartesh Singh Thakur

Chandigarh, August 29

A whopping 2.03 lakh permanent posts are lying vacant in various government departments in Haryana even as the unemployment rate in the state as per the Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) for January-March 2023 was 8.8 per cent.

The government submitted the data in reply to two unstarred questions from an Independent MLA from Meham, Balraj Kundu.

The government’s reply added that the Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) and the Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) are regularly issuing advertisements for filling permanent posts. Both commissions had at present advertised over 55,000 posts and the recruitment process for these was underway.

The HPSC recommended 4,595 people for Group A and B jobs from April 1, 2015, till date. The HSSC provided 97,751 jobs from 2014-15 till March 9, 2023. The state government submitted that during the past eight years (2015-2022), approximately 1.69 lakh youth on an average had got themselves enrolled every year in various employment exchanges in the state.

“The data regarding permanent employment provided in the private sector is not centrally maintained by the Directorate of Employment, rather the Employment Department plays a facilitative role between job seekers and their prospective employers,” said the reply.

A total of 1.24 lakh people got enrolled in 2015, 1.33 lakh in 2016, 1.02 lakh in 2017, 3.10 lakh in 2018 and 2.19 lakh in 2019. In 2020, the number fell to 2.01 lakh, and in 2021, it further reduced to 1.36 lakh. In 2022, a total of 1.28 lakh aspirants got enrolled, and by July 2023, the number was 46,527.

As of July 31, 2023, a total of 5.44 lakh unemployed youth have been registered with employment exchanges in the state, with the maximum from Jind (52,089), followed by Kaithal (47,593), Hisar (46,453), Karnal (42,446), and Rohtak (39,786), said the government’s reply. Among them, there are 1.03 lakh graduates, 29,988 postgraduates and 21,569 professional degree holders.

As reported by the DGP, Haryana, 12 persons committed suicide allegedly due to the problem of unemployment since 2014. Eight of these suicides took place in Gurugram. Regarding reducing unemployment, the government replied that it was actively promoting ease of doing business by delicensing and decriminalising economic activities.

There are 5,43,874 registered unemployed people in the state.

#Unemployment