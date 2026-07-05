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Home / Haryana / Gym owner murder: 2 Lawrence Bishnoi gang members killed in encounter in Haryana's Bahadurgarh

Gym owner murder: 2 Lawrence Bishnoi gang members killed in encounter in Haryana's Bahadurgarh

Both were carrying cash reward and were wanted in connection with the daylight murder of gym operator Kapil in Hansi on June 11

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Ravinder Saini
Tribune News Service
Jhajjar, Updated At : 08:57 AM Jul 05, 2026 IST
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Haryana and Delhi Police officials at the encounter site in Bahadurgarh town of Jhajjar district on Sunday. Tribune Photo
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Two members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang were killed in an encounter during a joint operation by the Haryana Police and Delhi Police in Bahadurgarh in the wee hours of Sunday.

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SP Vikrant Bhushan said the deceased have been identified as Pravesh, a resident of Tibba Danasher, and Himanshu, a resident of Jakhod Khera village in Hisar district.

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Both carried a cash reward of Rs 1 lakh each and were wanted in the murder of gym operator Kapil in Hansi on June 11, he added.

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“The joint team acted on specific intelligence inputs that the duo, armed with weapons, had arrived in Bahadurgarh to execute another crime. When the police attempted to intercept them, they opened fire. In self-defence, the police retaliated. During the exchange of fire, a police constable sustained a bullet injury to his leg, while four other personnel escaped unhurt after bullets struck the bulletproof jackets. Both shooters were also injured in the encounter,” said Bhushan.

The SP maintained that the accused were then taken to the Trauma Centre in Bahadurgarh town, where doctors declared them brought dead. The injured constable was referred to a higher medical institution and is undergoing treatment.

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“Further investigation into the case will be conducted by Bahadurgarh Deputy Commissioner of Police Mayank Mishra,” Bhushan said.

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