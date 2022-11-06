2 members of cyber fraud gang arrested

Sonepat, November 5
The police have arrested two members of a gang of cyber thugs, including a woman from Bangalore, for allegedly duping people on the pretext of getting parcels from abroad.
Inspector Rajiv Singh, in charge of Cyber Cell, said the accused has been identified as Richardsan of Nigeria and Laxmi of Bangalore who were running a call centre in Bangalore. As many as 23 mobile phones, a laptop, two passports and other electronic gadgets have been seized. The gang has duped more than 400 people of various states in the country, he added.
