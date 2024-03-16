2 men mowed down by truck in Kurukshetra

Kurukshetra, March 15
Two men were mowed down by a truck in Ismailabad here on Thursday night.
The deceased were identified as Jagtar Singh and his cousin Dharambir, residents of Pehowa.
Victims’ brother Sonu Kumar, in his complaint to the police, stated that around 9.30 pm on Thursday night, he along with his brother Jagtar Singh and cousin Dharambir were on their way to the PGI, Chandigarh, to enquire about their uncle Amarjeet’s health on two-wheelers. He said around 10 pm, as they crossed Kranti Chowk, a rashly driven truck coming from the rear side hit Jagtar’s two-wheeler due to which Jagtar and Dharambir fell on the road and came under the wheels of the truck.
Sonu said the truck driver managed to flee, leaving his truck behind. The bodies were shifted to the LNJP hospital for a post-mortem examination. A case has been registered under Sections 279 and 304-A of the IPC at the Ismailabad police station.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Relief for Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal for skipping ED summons in excise policy case
A Delhi court granted bail to Kejriwal in two complaints fil...
Excise policy case: BRS leader K Kavitha produced before Delhi court
Kavitha was arrested in Hyderabad on Friday and brought to D...
Indian Navy responds after pirates' fire at warship in Arabian Sea
Pirates have been using MV Ruen, which had been hijacked by ...
Indian-origin Kashmiri Pandit couple, daughter killed in 'suspicious' fire in Canada's Brampton
The charred remains were on Friday identified as those of th...
Lok Sabha poll dates today; BJP eyes hat-trick as Opposition attempts to halt PM’s march
ECI to announce poll schedule for 4 states as well