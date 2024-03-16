2 men mowed down by truck in Kurukshetra

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, March 15

Two men were mowed down by a truck in Ismailabad here on Thursday night.

The deceased were identified as Jagtar Singh and his cousin Dharambir, residents of Pehowa.

Victims’ brother Sonu Kumar, in his complaint to the police, stated that around 9.30 pm on Thursday night, he along with his brother Jagtar Singh and cousin Dharambir were on their way to the PGI, Chandigarh, to enquire about their uncle Amarjeet’s health on two-wheelers. He said around 10 pm, as they crossed Kranti Chowk, a rashly driven truck coming from the rear side hit Jagtar’s two-wheeler due to which Jagtar and Dharambir fell on the road and came under the wheels of the truck.

Sonu said the truck driver managed to flee, leaving his truck behind. The bodies were shifted to the LNJP hospital for a post-mortem examination. A case has been registered under Sections 279 and 304-A of the IPC at the Ismailabad police station.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Kurukshetra