2 men perform stunts on roof of moving car in Gurugram; video goes viral

Several videos of stunts on roads in Gurugram have been going viral continuously on social media. The latest incident reportedly occurred on Sunday night in Gurugram’s Sector 86 area, where two men performed stunts while sitting on the roof of a moving Scorpio.

Advertisement

A rider in a car driving behind the Scorpio filmed the stunt, and the video quickly went viral on social media. Following this, the police initiated an investigation.

Advertisement

An X user uploaded the video at around 2.13 am on Monday, tagging Gurugram Police. He stated that the incident occurred in Sector 86 while he was heading towards the Dwarka Expressway, and showed two persons travelling in a black Scorpio bearing number HR‑16AE‑5012 sitting on the roof of the moving vehicle.

Advertisement

In the video, it is clearly visible that first a person climbs out of the window of the moving car and onto the roof, and then his companion opens the sunroof and also climbs onto the roof.

A senior police officer said they are trying to identify the accused with the help of the car’s registration number, and that the accused will be arrested soon.