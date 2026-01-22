2 migrant workers killed in factory fire in Haryana’s Bahadurgarh

Two migrant labourers were charred to death, while another sustained serious burn injuries after a massive fire broke out at a factory in the Modern Industrial Estate of Bahadurgarh town early Thursday morning.

The deceased have been identified as Abdul and Ameeruddin, also known as Bade Bhaiya, residents of Hardoi district in Uttar Pradesh. The injured worker, Arif, also from Hardoi, has been admitted to a hospital, where his condition is stated to be critical. According to sources, the factory manufactures footwear components.

The incident occurred at around 5 am when a sudden fire erupted at the factory.

At the time of the incident, the workers were sleeping inside the factory premises. The flames spread rapidly, trapping them before they could escape.

Fire Officer Ravindra Kumar said fire tenders were rushed to the spot immediately after information was received. “After strenuous efforts, the fire was brought under control. Following this, the bodies of the two workers were recovered from inside the factory,” he said.

The police have sent the bodies to the Civil Hospital for post-mortem examination. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, and an investigation has been launched.

Factory operators and other concerned persons are being questioned in connection with the incident.