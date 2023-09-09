2 mining companies’ contract terminated

Tribune News Service

Mukesh Tandon

Sonepat, September 8

The Director, Mining and Geology Department, has terminated the contract of two mining companies — Ultimate Group and M/s Anand Singh — involved in the extraction of sand from the Yamuna riverbed, for not depositing government dues, including royalty, reclamation and rehabilitation (R&R) funds and district mineral funds (DMF).

As per information, the department had allotted four sites at Jainpur, Tikola and Asadpur villages for mining to the private companies in 2015.

A complaint was filed against M/s Anand Singh, which was carrying out mining at Tikola village, alleging that the company had to pay Rs 45 lakh per month as royalty to the government, but it had not.

Following the complaint, Anil Kumar, District Mining Officer, suspended the company’s mining operation. In an order dated June 1, the department directed the company to deposit Rs 1.98 crore monthly instalments for pending dues, and Rs 1.05 crore as concurrent instalment under the relaxation policy (1+1) of the government. The company, however, did not deposit any dues, and filed an appeal to the Director, Mining and Geology, which was dismissed.

Similarly, the Ultimate Group, which had been carrying out mining at Gyaspur-Rasulpur area in Sonepat district since 2015, had not deposited dues worth Rs 15.75 crore. Following the directions of the National Green Tribunal, the mining operation of the company was suspended in March for violating pollution norms.

At the same time, the District Mining Officer suspended the operation of the company for not depositing the dues.

