DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Haryana / 2 minor brothers drown in pit filled with rainwater at gaushala in Sonepat

2 minor brothers drown in pit filled with rainwater at gaushala in Sonepat

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Sonepat, Updated At : 01:28 AM Oct 17, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Representational image.
Advertisement
Two brothers aged six and seven years reportedly drowned in a water pit, which was dug for the construction of a shed at a gaushala in Shahpur Taga village in Gannaur of Sonepat district. Both boys had been missing from their home since Thursday evening.

The deceased have been identified as Sagar (7) and Kartik (6).

Advertisement

As per information, Sandeep of Binoli in Baghpat district of Uttar Pradesh was staying at Baba Mohandas Gaushala in Shahpur Taga village, where he fed fodder to cows. He came from his native village on Wednesday along with his family.

Advertisement

The gaushala management is constructing a shed, for which around a dozen pits had been dug with a JCB machine. Due to a downpour on Thursday, all pits were filled with rainwater, and the brothers slipped in a pit while playing and drowned. The family began searching for them and late in the night, gaushala members found the bodies in the pit.

Following information, the Barhi police reached the spot and began a probe. The bodies were handed to the family after a post-mortem examination on Friday.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts