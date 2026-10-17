2 minor brothers drown in pit filled with rainwater at gaushala in Sonepat

The deceased have been identified as Sagar (7) and Kartik (6).

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As per information, Sandeep of Binoli in Baghpat district of Uttar Pradesh was staying at Baba Mohandas Gaushala in Shahpur Taga village, where he fed fodder to cows. He came from his native village on Wednesday along with his family.

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The gaushala management is constructing a shed, for which around a dozen pits had been dug with a JCB machine. Due to a downpour on Thursday, all pits were filled with rainwater, and the brothers slipped in a pit while playing and drowned. The family began searching for them and late in the night, gaushala members found the bodies in the pit.

Following information, the Barhi police reached the spot and began a probe. The bodies were handed to the family after a post-mortem examination on Friday.