2 minor girls from Assam rescued

Hisar, October 9
A joint team of the State Crime Branch and Child Welfare Committee has rescued two minor sisters hailing from Assam during raids in Hariyawas and Bighnoi villages of Bhiwani district today.
Sources said the girls were orphans and their maternal uncle had lodged an FIR regarding their abduction. A youth had reportedly lured them on the pretext of a "love affair" and then sold them to separate persons in two villages of Bhiwani district about a month ago.
“The girls were rescued and sent to the Bal Sewa Ashram on the direction of the Child Welfare Committee. Further action will be initiated after their counselling," said Rajender Tanwar, a member of the committee.
