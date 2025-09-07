2 miscreants held after exchange of fire in Kurukshetra

The CIA-1 unit of Kurukshetra police nabbed two miscreants after a brief exchange of fire on Sunday night.

Advertisement

The miscreants were identified as Mithun and Rohit, residents of Uttar Pradesh. Both the miscreants suffered bullet injuries in their legs, and were taken to LNJP District Civil Hospital.

CIA-1 in-charge Surender Kumar said that following a tip-off that two miscreants carrying weapons were present in the area, during checking the miscreants were spotted near Bishangarh road. They were travelling on a two-wheeler and were asked to stop but after seeing the police party, they opened fire at the police party and in response, the police also opened fire in which they suffered bullet injuries in their legs.

Advertisement

Two weapons were recovered from their possession.

The miscreants are undergoing treatment and will be arrested after they are discharged.