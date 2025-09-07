DT
PT
2 miscreants held after exchange of fire in Kurukshetra

2 miscreants held after exchange of fire in Kurukshetra

They were identified as Mithun and Rohit, residents of Uttar Pradesh
Tribune News Service
Kurukshetra, Updated At : 11:00 PM Sep 07, 2025 IST
Photo for representation
The CIA-1 unit of Kurukshetra police nabbed two miscreants after a brief exchange of fire on Sunday night.

The miscreants were identified as Mithun and Rohit, residents of Uttar Pradesh. Both the miscreants suffered bullet injuries in their legs, and were taken to LNJP District Civil Hospital.

CIA-1 in-charge Surender Kumar said that following a tip-off that two miscreants carrying weapons were present in the area, during checking the miscreants were spotted near Bishangarh road. They were travelling on a two-wheeler and were asked to stop but after seeing the police party, they opened fire at the police party and in response, the police also opened fire in which they suffered bullet injuries in their legs.

Two weapons were recovered from their possession.

The miscreants are undergoing treatment and will be arrested after they are discharged.

