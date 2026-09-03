2 months after Sirsa murder, angry kin protest police inaction

Nearly two months after Ashok Kumar was allegedly killed over a Rs 1,000 dispute in Chhatrian village, his family and residents on Thursday protested the delay in police action in the case. They raised slogans outside the SP’s office and demanded the arrest of all accused and for the investigating officer to be changed.

The incident occurred on July 12. According to Ashok’s family, he was returning home from the fields with his brother Mukesh and uncle after collecting fodder when some youths stopped them. Mukesh and his uncle managed to escape, while the attackers surrounded Ashok and assaulted him with sticks and iron pipes.

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Ashok was rushed to the Civil Hospital in a critical condition and succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

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Ashok’s family and villagers alleged that 17 people were involved in the attack. The police have so far arrested six accused. The protesters claimed that the main accused were still at large and that the family had been left fearing for its safety.

The protesters accused the police of not taking proper action and warned of a road blockade if the remaining accused were not arrested soon. Baragudha SHO Labh Singh said six accused had been arrested and three of them were in police remand for questioning. “We are making efforts to arrest the remaining accused. None of the accused will be spared,” he added.