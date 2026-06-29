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Home / Haryana / 2 more arrested in Kaithal multi-crore burglary case; one of the arrestees carried Rs 5,000 reward

2 more arrested in Kaithal multi-crore burglary case; one of the arrestees carried Rs 5,000 reward

Two other wanted suspects were arrested after a brief exchange of fire in the Pundri area last week

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Parveen Arora
Tribune News Service
Kaithal, Updated At : 06:42 PM Jun 29, 2026 IST
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Arrested accused with the Kaithal police team on Monday. Tribune photo
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The Kaithal police have arrested two more accused in connection with the multi-crore burglary at a house in Chika, Kaithal district. One of the arrested accused was carrying a cash reward of Rs 5,000 announced by the Haryana Police.

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Police said that two other wanted accused, both carrying rewards of Rs 5000 each, had already been arrested after a brief exchange of fire on last Thursday night.

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Police spokesperson said that the theft took place at the residence of Jaibhagwan alias Gyan Goyal, a resident of HSVP Sector R-3, Ward No. 8, Chika. In his complaint, Goyal said that he had gone to Panchkula on June 8 to visit his son and was scheduled to undergo a medical check-up at Fortis Hospital, Mohali, the next day.

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On the morning of June 9, Goyal received a call from his neighbour informing that the locks of his house had been broken.

He reached home and found all the locks broken and household articles scattered.

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After inspection, he discovered that around Rs 24 lakh in cash, 60 to 65 tolas of gold jewellery and nearly 10 kg of silver had been stolen.

CCTV footage installed at the house revealed that three to four unidentified people scaled the boundary wall, entered the house and fled after committing the theft.

A case was registered at Chika police station against unidentified people, and an investigation was launched.

Kaithal SP Manpreet Singh Sudan constituted multiple teams to solve the case.

During the investigation, the Anti-Narcotics Cell and the Special Detective Unit identified the accused involved in the crime.

Last Thursday night, a team arrested two wanted accused, Sohan Singh and Dharambir, both residents of Maur Mandi in Punjab’s Bathinda district, after a brief exchange of fire in the Pundri area. Both carried a reward of Rs 5,000 each.

Continuing the investigation, another team of police arrested two more accused, identified as Sonu and Sumit, from Mehna village in Punjab’s Patiala district.

Sonu was also carrying a reward of Rs 5,000 announced by the Haryana Police.

The police obtained an eight-day custody remand of both accused from a local court for further interrogation. Police said efforts are under way to recover the stolen valuables and identify any other persons involved in the crime.

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