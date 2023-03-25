2 more jail escapees nabbed in Kurukshetra

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, March 24

The CIA-2 unit of the Kurukshetra police today arrested Rajat and Sabar Ali, who had managed to escape from the Kurukshetra District Jail last Sunday.

The duo would be produced before a court on Saturday. Three jail inmates had managed to escape from the jail on Sunday evening. While Rohit Pal was arrested on Monday, the other two were at large. The trio was in jail in connection with theft cases. Superintendent of Police (SP) Surinder Singh Bhoria said they would seek their police remand and gather information about their motive behind escaping from the jail and the involvement of other people in their plan.

The IG and DG prisons had already visited the jail premises and a departmental inquiry was on, added the SP.