2 murder accused held from Punjab

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, February 25

Two persons who had allegedly stabbed a person to death were arrested from Muktsar district in Punjab today.

The accused were identified as Vishal, a resident of Mohali, and Harsh, a resident of Malout in Muktsar district.

The police said they had killed Aas Mohammad, a native of Jurhera village, Bharatpur, Rajasthan. The body was found at Nagina in Nuh district on February 22, the police said.

Nuh SP Varun Singla said, “The accused, along with an accomplice, had come to buy a fake gold brick from Aas Mohammad. Although the gold was fake, they killed Mohammad and ran away with two bricks and his bike. We are conducting raids to nab their accomplice.”