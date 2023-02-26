2 murder accused held from Punjab

Gurugram, February 25
Two persons who had allegedly stabbed a person to death were arrested from Muktsar district in Punjab today.
The accused were identified as Vishal, a resident of Mohali, and Harsh, a resident of Malout in Muktsar district.
The police said they had killed Aas Mohammad, a native of Jurhera village, Bharatpur, Rajasthan. The body was found at Nagina in Nuh district on February 22, the police said.
Nuh SP Varun Singla said, “The accused, along with an accomplice, had come to buy a fake gold brick from Aas Mohammad. Although the gold was fake, they killed Mohammad and ran away with two bricks and his bike. We are conducting raids to nab their accomplice.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Sisodia appears before CBI for questioning in excise policy scam case, says not afraid of going to jail
Sisodia arrived at the heavily-barricaded CBI office after p...
Kashmiri Pandit shot dead by terrorists in J&K’s Pulwama: Police
Victim identified as 40-year-old Sanjay Sharma, a resident o...
Two gangsters killed in Goindwal jail clash in Tarn Taran
Another gangster critically injured; Mandeep Singh alias Too...
AAP leaders detained for protesting near CBI office as Sisodia's questioning in liquor scam continues
Section 144 has been imposed in the south district, the poli...
Will cut every cent in foreign aid: GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley pledges to cut billions in foreign aid to Pakistan, China
‘The Biden administration resumed military aid to Pakistan, ...