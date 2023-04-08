2 murder suspects held post encounter

Rohtak, April 7
Two persons accused of murdering a youth of Bhambhewa village in the Jind were arrested after an armed encounter with the police.
One of the youths suffered a bullet injury in the leg. Rahul was allegedly hit with bricks and shot dead late on Thursday night. The police received a tip-off regarding the suspects, following which a hunt was launched. As a police party cornered them, they opened fire at the cops, who retaliated.
The injured youth was taken to the local Civil Hospital
for treatment. The arrested youths have been identified as Sahil of Nizampur village in Sonepat and Ashish of Ludana village in Jind.
