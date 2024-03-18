2 nabbed for scholarship fraud

Faridabad, March 17
The police have arrested two youths in connection with a cheating racket they operated under the guise of providing government scholarships to the needy.
The accused have been identified as Narender and Sonu, originally from Deeg district of Rajasthan, but currently residing locally. It has been revealed that while Sonu is a Class XII graduate, Narender is a final-year undergraduate student. The police arrested them after receiving information from the online portal ‘Pratibimb’, launched by the Union Government to monitor incidents of online cheating and cybercrime.
A police official said that Inspector Amit Kumar, in charge of the portal in this area, received information about the cheating incident involving two individuals residing in Faridabad from a resident of Jaipur recently.
The victim informed the police that she was defrauded of Rs 20,000 by the accused under the pretext of releasing a scholarship worth Rs 1.3 lakh, offered by the Union Ministry of Labour and Employment. The accused, posing as ministry officials, requested the victim to deposit money for processing her documents. However, the alleged racket was exposed when they turned off their mobile phones soon after receiving the money.
The accused, arrested from a house in Krishna Colony on Saturday evening, have confessed to their involvement in at least six different cases committed in Rajasthan over the past year, according to a spokesperson from the police department. The spokesperson said the duo would be handed over to the Rajasthan police soon.
