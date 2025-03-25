2 nabbed with 4,400-gm heroin
The police have arrested two persons for drug peddling and seized 4,400-gm marijuana from their possession. An FIR was registered against the accused at the Farrukhnagar police station. The accused were identified as Pintu and Ashwani.
