2 nabbed with banned drugs

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar: In separate cases, the police have arrested two persons — Mohammed Kasim of Jaitpur village and Sahil of Jhivrehri village of the district — and recovered as many as 1,984 capsules of banned drugs, including proxyvon spas, from their posession. On Saturday, both the accused were produced before a local court, which sent them to judicial custody. tns

Man held for seeking ransom

Yamunanagar: Divas Kumar of the district has been arrested for allegedly demanding Rs 20 lakh ransom from a timber trader. A local court sent the accused to judicial custody. Timber trader Prashant Kamboj received a WhatsApp message from an international number, demanding Rs 20 lakh on Thursday. On the victim’s complaint, a case was registered at the Sector 17 police station in Jagadhri.