Karnal: 2 nakas erected to check dry fodder movement to UP

Karnal, April 29
To check the inter-state movement of dry fodder, wheat stubble and husk, the administration has imposed Section 144, CrPC, in the district to meet the local demand. The police have installed two nakas on the Haryana-UP border to keep a vigil on the transportation of dry fodder.
“I have imposed Section 144, CrPC, on the transportation of fodder to the UP. In compliance of it, the Police Department has been asked to ensure nakas on the Haryana-UP border,” said Anish Yadav, Deputy Commissioner. He made it clear that that there was no check on inter-district flow of dry fodder.
The Superintendent of Police, Ganga Ram Punia, said they had erected nakas at Manglora and Shergarh Tapu.” Besides, the district authorities also roped in panchayat secretaries and BDPOs so that gaushalas did not face dry fodder shortage.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
India calls for cessation of hostilities in Ukraine ahead of PM Modi’s Europe trip
On his first trip abroad this year, Modi will embark on a th...
Heatwave abates in northwest India, 5 days of relief predicted
Isolated light rainfall along with dust storms, thunderstorm...
Priority is to ensure very high standards of operational preparedness: Army Chief Manoj Pande
Says Indian Army, in coordination with Air Force and Navy, w...
Patiala clashes: Key accused Barjinder Singh Parwana among six more arrested
Nine arrests so far in connection with Friday’s violence | P...
'I am back with your good wishes and His blessings': Dharmendra to fans after returning from hospital
The 86-year-old star suffered a muscle pull