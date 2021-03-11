Karnal: 2 nakas erected to check dry fodder movement to UP

Tribune News Service

Karnal, April 29

To check the inter-state movement of dry fodder, wheat stubble and husk, the administration has imposed Section 144, CrPC, in the district to meet the local demand. The police have installed two nakas on the Haryana-UP border to keep a vigil on the transportation of dry fodder.

“I have imposed Section 144, CrPC, on the transportation of fodder to the UP. In compliance of it, the Police Department has been asked to ensure nakas on the Haryana-UP border,” said Anish Yadav, Deputy Commissioner. He made it clear that that there was no check on inter-district flow of dry fodder.

The Superintendent of Police, Ganga Ram Punia, said they had erected nakas at Manglora and Shergarh Tapu.” Besides, the district authorities also roped in panchayat secretaries and BDPOs so that gaushalas did not face dry fodder shortage.