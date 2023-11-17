Yamunanagar tragedy: 2 of 4 who funded 'hooch vend' have political links

Tribune News Service

Shiv Kumar Sharma

Yamunanagar, November 16

Mohinder Singh, the arrested licensee of Phunsgarh village liquor vend from where the hooch that claimed 20 lives was allegedly supplied, has 21 other vends allotted in his name in Yamunanagar district and all these were “funded” by four business partners in an equal share of 25 per cent.

According to information, one of the four partners is a leader of a prominent Haryana opposition party while another is the son of a ruling party politician in the state.

From Phunsgarh vend, the illicit liquor was allegedly supplied to ‘khurdas’ (illegal sellers), who further sold it in retail, said sources. Belonging to a village in Yamunanagar, Mohinder, currently in judicial custody, reportedly worked for one of the four business partners.

Sources said 117 crates (each containing 12 bottles) of spurious liquor were sold to ‘khurdas’ from the Phunsgarh vend before the hooch tragedy came to light on November 8. The hooch had allegedly reached the vend from an illegal liquor manufacturing factory at Dhanaura village in Ambala district, unearthed recently by the police. Of the 20 deaths, 18 have been reported in Yamunanagar district and two in Ambala.

The information on the funding and allotment of vends was revealed during the interrogation of two of the four partners, who are in police custody in connection with the tragedy, said sources. “We all (four partners) have been doing liquor business together for the past 15 years, having a stake of 25 per cent each.

We have acquired 22 vends, including the one at Phunsgarh, in Mohinder Singh’s name, but the investment is all ours,” one of the arrested partners is learnt to have told the police.

Sources said it was a common practice for businessmen to acquire vend licences in the names of others to avoid trouble in the event of any controversy. The person on whose name the licence is acquired was, in turn, paid a monthly salary or a share from the earnings, the sources said.

