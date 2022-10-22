2 officials held for graft in Bhiwani, Jind districts

Tribune News Service

Bhiwani/Jind, October 21

A Mining Officer of Bhiwani, Bhupender Singh, was today nabbed red-handed by a State Vigilance Bureau (SVB) team while taking a bribe of Rs 1 lakh in Bhiwani town.

Sources said the officer was demanding the bribe for issuing a permit to lift soil from the land of the complainant.

The team of the SVB Karnal, headed by the DSP Vigilance Narender Singh, got the complaint and laid a trap today. The sources said the complainant asked the Mining Officer to take the bribe amount.

The accused was arrested on the spot and a case was registered against him in the State Vigilance Bureau police station in Hisar. In Jind, an executive engineer of the Irrigation Department, Banarsi Das, was caught while taking a bribe of Rs 60,000 in Narwana town of Jind district. The complainant told the Vigilance that the accused had demanded Rs 60,000 for paying the outstanding bills of the contractor for works done for the Irrigation Department. The accused was caught red handed.