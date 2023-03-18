2 officials of Food Supplies caught taking Rs 20K bribe

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, March 17

A team of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Friday arrested two officials of the District Food Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department, Yamunanagar, while they were taking a bribe of Rs 20,000.

Inspector Satpal Singh, in-charge of the ACB, Yamunanagar, said the accused had been identified as Vikas Chand, an accountant, and Azad Singh, a clerk, posted at the Yamunanagar office of the department.

He said complainant Gulab Singh of Batheri village informed them that they had a ration depot (a fair price shop for the public distribution system) in the name of his wife at his village.

He said Gulab Singh alleged that the officials of the District Food Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department, Yamunanagar, were demanding part of their earnings from the commission as bribe.

He said that Vikas Chand and Azad Singh were arrested this afternoon while taking the bribe of Rs 20,000 from Gulab Singh. He said the accused would be produced in court on Saturday.

Earlier, a team of the ACB had arrested Inspector Dharampal Singh while taking a bribe of Rs 50,000 at the police station on March 10.

Dharampal Singh was posted as the SHO at the Sadhaura police station and he allegedly demanded Rs 50,000 from the complainant for allowing 20 overloaded trucks/vehicles involved in the transportation of mining material to pass through his area.