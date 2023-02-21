2 officials to get show-cause notice

Tribune News Service

Karnal, February 20

DC Anish Yadav has asked Additional Deputy Commissioner Vaishali Sharma to issue show-cause notice to two officials for not attending the meeting organised to review works under the D-plan scheme on Monday. The Indri BDPO and the DPC of Sarav Shiksha Abhiyan were found absent. The DC appreciated the working of BDPOs of Nissing and Gharaunda under the D-plan scheme.

