2 patwaris held for graft

Tribune News Service

Karnal, March 19

A unit of the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB), Karnal, has arrested two patwaris of the land acquisition branch for allegedly demanding and accepting bribe for releasing the balance payment of the land, which was acquired for a project by the government.

Giving details, Inspector Sachin said Shiv Kumar, a resident of Jamawari village in Hansi, presently posted in Hisar, and Ashok Kumar, patwari in the land acquisition office Panchkula.

Shiv Kumar was arrested red-handed while accepting Rs 5 lakh from the complainant on Saturday in Karnal. The deal was finalised for Rs 20 lakh. It was the first instalment.

During the investigation, the role of Ashok Kumar was also established and some evidence was found against him, after which he was arrested on Sunday, Sachin added. Shiv Kumar was taken on two-day police remand, while Ashok Kumar will be produced in the court on Monday, he added.

“We have registered a case under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act and 384 of the IPC at the Karnal ACB police station. The investigation is going on to determine the involvement of others in this case,” said Sachin.