Home / Haryana / 2 peddlers get 20-year jail in Panipat

2 peddlers get 20-year jail in Panipat

Tribune News Service
Panipat, Updated At : 07:39 AM Aug 04, 2025 IST
The court of Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Yogesh Chaudhry has sentenced two drug peddlers to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) and imposed a fine of Rs 2.5 lakh on each.

Deputy District Attorney (DDA) Kuldeep Dhull said the convicts — Rammehar alias Mehar Singh of Atawala village and Surender alias Pappu of Mandi village — were arrested by the CIA-2 unit of Panipat police on July 6, 2018.

According to the prosecution, ASI Dharambir of CIA-2 filed a complaint with the Madlauda police, stating that a police team had set up a naka near Atawala village road. During the checking, a Swift Dzire car with three occupants — Sanjay of Sodhapur, Rammehar, and Surender — was intercepted.

“A search conducted in the presence of DSP Israna, Vijender Singh, led to the recovery of four plastic bags filled with ganja-patti and one bag of poppy husk from the vehicle’s trunk,” DDA Dhull said. The total contraband seized included 72 kg of ganja-patti (18 kg per bag) and 4.5 kg of poppy husk.

