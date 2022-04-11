2 people die in fire at Maruti Suzuki's Rohtak R&D centre

New Delhi, April 11
Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Monday said two people working with a contract firm died in a fire incident at its research & development centre at Rohtak in Haryana.
There was a fire incident on Monday afternoon in the company's Rohtak R&D centre in one of the buildings where a new lab expansion was being carried out by a third party project company, the country's largest carmaker said in a regulatory filing.
The fire was brought under control and the root cause is being examined along with the investigating authorities, it added.
"Unfortunately, two people working with a contract firm of the project company succumbed to the fire," the carmaker said.
The company deeply mourns this loss of life and stands with the families of the deceased in this moment of grief, it added.
There have been no other injuries, the auto major stated.
This incident does not affect the production or operations of the company, MSI noted.
