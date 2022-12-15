2 roadways clerks held taking bribe

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, December 14

The State Vigilance Bureau, Gurugram, today nabbed two clerks of Haryana Roadways, Gurugram, red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 4,000 in lieu of reinstatement of a suspended driver. An FIR has been registered at the state Vigilance Bureau against the duo. They will be produced in a city court tomorrow.

A roadways driver was suspended for misconduct of duty and was trying to get reinstated. Clerks Rajender and Pawan allegedly demanded Rs 4,000 as bribe in lieu of reinstatement. The driver moved the VB. A vigilance team laid a trap and nabbed the clerks while accepting the bribe. The bribe money was also seized.

