2 roadways clerks held taking bribe

Gurugram, December 14
The State Vigilance Bureau, Gurugram, today nabbed two clerks of Haryana Roadways, Gurugram, red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 4,000 in lieu of reinstatement of a suspended driver. An FIR has been registered at the state Vigilance Bureau against the duo. They will be produced in a city court tomorrow.
A roadways driver was suspended for misconduct of duty and was trying to get reinstated. Clerks Rajender and Pawan allegedly demanded Rs 4,000 as bribe in lieu of reinstatement. The driver moved the VB. A vigilance team laid a trap and nabbed the clerks while accepting the bribe. The bribe money was also seized.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Bones found in Mehrauli forest area belong to Shraddha Walkar, DNA matches with that of her father
The police had recovered 13 bone pieces from the area while ...
Mastermind of Rs 30-crore heist Vikas Lagarpuria arrested near Delhi-Gurugram border
Two doctors, a Delhi policeman and a Haryana IPS officer are...
Public servants can be convicted in corruption cases based on circumstantial evidence: Supreme Court
A five-judge Constitution bench says complainants as well as...
Following Delhi acid attack, women’s commission issues notices to Flipkart and Amazon
The acid used in the attack on the girl in Dwarka on Wednesd...