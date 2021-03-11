2 robbers nabbed after CCTV footage goes viral in Gurugram

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, May 16

The police nabbed criminals who admitted to have committed over two dozen robberies. The accused with accomplice was caught when a CCTV footage attacking a man in Shivaji Nagar on May11 went viral. The police are now questioning the accused.

According to the police, the arrested accused are identified as Raju alias Kalia (40), a resident of Motihari in Bihar and Vivek Tiwari (21), a resident of Jharkhand. Both were nabbed by the crime unit, Manesar, from Sector 7, Gurugram today, said the police.

It was on May11 when Suresh Mukhiya, a daily wage helper at Hari Iron Trading Company in Prem Nagar, Gurugram, filed a complaint and said it was around 6.25 am, he was going to a shop and when he reached near the shop, two men came from Khandsa road side. One of them grabbed his neck from behind and tried to strangulate him and the other snatched his mobile phone and Rs 7,900 cash from his pants pocket and fled. An FIR under Section 379-B and 34 of the IPC was registered at the police station in Shivaji Nagar, Gurugram. The whole incident was captured on CCTV and the video went viral on the social media as well. A police team of the crime unit, Manesar, nabbed both accused who confessed to the crime. “We are questioning the accused”, said Preet Pal Singh Sangwan, ACP, crime.